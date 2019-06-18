Suspected killer on the run six years after murder of young Albuquerque man
Kai Porter
June 18, 2019 08:26 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It has been 6 years to the day since Richard Sanchez’s son was brutally murdered at a southwest Albuquerque gas station, but the suspected killer is still on the run.
"We're left with our hearts broken here and I know he's in a better place and that gives me comfort," said Sanchez. "Six years and we've heard nothing. Six years we've been in limbo."
Ricardo Villanueva-Cordova is charged with murder, accused of stabbing 27-year-old Michael Sanchez to death in a gas station parking lot on Central near 98th in June 2013.
Sanchez says his son's killing was the result of an argument between neighbors over a barking dog.
"He stabbed him 28 times in a matter of 20-25 seconds, and left him there,” said Sanchez. “He got up in his truck. We had witnesses, people that had his license plate, gave them a description, everything, and they couldn't catch him."
Sanchez and police believe Villanueva-Cordova fled to Mexico.
But Sanchez says he hasn't given up hope the day will come when Villanueva-Cordova is finally arrested and his family can have closure.
"He's a coward,” said Sanchez. “You killed my son for nothing, for a senseless act. And then you ran like a coward. You took a life and person's family member. Be a man. Come and say that you did it. Man up to what you did."
Attorney General Hector Balderas sent us this statement:
“Justice has been long delayed for Michael Sanchez's family. My office is actively working to bring Ricardo Villanueva back to New Mexico to face trial for the slaying of their young son."
Credits
Updated: June 18, 2019 08:26 PM
Created: June 18, 2019 05:56 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved