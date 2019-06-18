Suspected killer on the run six years after murder of young Albuquerque man

Sanchez says his son's killing was the result of an argument between neighbors over a barking dog.

"He stabbed him 28 times in a matter of 20-25 seconds, and left him there,” said Sanchez. “He got up in his truck. We had witnesses, people that had his license plate, gave them a description, everything, and they couldn't catch him."

Sanchez and police believe Villanueva-Cordova fled to Mexico.

But Sanchez says he hasn't given up hope the day will come when Villanueva-Cordova is finally arrested and his family can have closure.

"He's a coward,” said Sanchez. “You killed my son for nothing, for a senseless act. And then you ran like a coward. You took a life and person's family member. Be a man. Come and say that you did it. Man up to what you did."

Attorney General Hector Balderas sent us this statement:

“Justice has been long delayed for Michael Sanchez's family. My office is actively working to bring Ricardo Villanueva back to New Mexico to face trial for the slaying of their young son."