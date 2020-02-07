Suspected rapist enters not guilty plea | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Suspected rapist enters not guilty plea

KOB Web Staff
Updated: February 07, 2020 05:30 PM
Created: February 07, 2020 03:47 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A suspected rapist claims he is not guilty.

Angel Gurule, 23, entered a plea in court Friday.

Advertisement

Gurule was arrested in January for allegedly raping a woman who was jogging in the Bosque in 2015.

Police said they were able to make the arrest because a genealogy site linked Gurule's DNA to the crime.

Gurule will remain in jail pending a trial.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Bullets narrowly miss woman during road rage incident
Bullets narrowly miss woman during road rage incident
Man arrested after girlfriend allegedly discovers child porn on his tablet
Man arrested after girlfriend allegedly discovers child porn on his tablet
Amber Alert issued for two-week-old baby from Espanola
Amber Alert issued for two-week-old baby from Espanola
Red-flag gun bill approaches crucial vote in New Mexico
Red-flag gun bill approaches crucial vote in New Mexico
Police issue all-clear after bomb threat at Enchanted Hills Elementary
Police issue all-clear after bomb threat at Enchanted Hills Elementary
Advertisement


NM Senate passes red-flag gun bill
NM Senate passes red-flag gun bill
Suspected rapist enters not guilty plea
Suspected rapist enters not guilty plea
Police issue all-clear after bomb threat at Enchanted Hills Elementary
Police issue all-clear after bomb threat at Enchanted Hills Elementary
Bullets narrowly miss woman during road rage incident
Bullets narrowly miss woman during road rage incident
New Mexico corrections department settles fair pay lawsuit
New Mexico corrections department settles fair pay lawsuit