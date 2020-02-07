Suspected rapist enters not guilty plea

KOB Web Staff
Updated: February 07, 2020 05:30 PM
Created: February 07, 2020 03:47 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A suspected rapist claims he is not guilty.
Angel Gurule, 23, entered a plea in court Friday.
Gurule was arrested in January for allegedly raping a woman who was jogging in the Bosque in 2015.
Police said they were able to make the arrest because a genealogy site linked Gurule's DNA to the crime.
Gurule will remain in jail pending a trial.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company