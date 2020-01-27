Suspected rapist to be held in jail pending trial

KOB Web Staff
Updated: January 29, 2020 02:11 PM
Created: January 27, 2020 05:01 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Judge Cindy Leos ruled Wednesday to hold a suspected rapist in jail while he awaits a trial.
Investigators said Angel Gurule raped a woman along the Bosque in 2016. He was arrested after investigators said a genealogy site linked his DNA to the crime.
Prosecutors claim Gurule confessed to the crime when he was arrested, but gave no motive.
Prosecutors requested pretrial detention for Gurule, claiming he is a danger to the public.
However, Gurule's defense claimed their client has stayed out of trouble since the alleged rape.
After a hearing, which began Friday, Judge Leos sided with the prosecution.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company