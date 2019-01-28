Suspected serial burglar arrested

“We were hit overnight. It was actually the morning of Christmas Eve,” she said. “We saw him creep up to the back door."

Video surveillance shows the burglar in the act.

“He pried the door open, pried the office door open, took the whole drawer, “Sandoval said.

At other locations, which included gas stations and restaurants, police say he would cut fences, siphon gas, steel tires, cash and credit cards.

Police say he even managed to chain up a safe with large towing chains and pull it through a wall, creating thousands of dollars in damages.

But there was something consistent in each store's video surveillance, a very distinct yellow Hummer.

“It’s crazy that he would use something so obvious that he would use to hit different people,” Sandoval told KOB.

Police eventually found him and took him into custody.

Hansen is charged with multiple counts of commercial burglary, larceny, among other things.

Hansen was wanted in several counties. He will be extradited to face a judge in each county.