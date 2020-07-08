Suspected serial rapist has case dropped | KOB 4
Suspected serial rapist has case dropped

Patrick Hayes
Updated: July 08, 2020 05:08 PM
Created: July 08, 2020 04:14 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A judge threw out a case against a suspected serial rapist Wednesday.

Celso Montano was most recently arrested in February.

Advertisement

A woman claimed Montano attacked her after she refuse to participate in role-playing during sex. 

However, prosecutors said the woman did not want to testify.

"Obviously, we're disappointed when a case like this gets dismissed by the court," said deputy district attorney Greer Rose. "We try really hard, and we strive to move forward on these cases. These are some of the most important cases that we handle. And our job and our goal is always to obtain justice for the survivors of these types of crimes and ultimately to protect the community as well."

This wasn’t the first time Montano has been in trouble.

In 2012, Montano took a plea deal after multiple women accused him of rape. In 2019, Montano was arrested after a rape kit from 2009 was finally processed.

The victim in that cased passed away and the charges were dropped.

Christine Barber, who runs an organization that helps victims of sex crimes, is worried Montano could attack again.

“He’s done dozens of them. He’s not going to stop. Why would he stop? He has absolutely no reason to," Barber said. "They put him away for almost three years and that didn’t stop him.”

The state can refile charges at a later date if the victim wants to testify.

Montano's attorney believes the case was rightfully dismissed.


