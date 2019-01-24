Suspected thief signs name before stealing from Pawn Shop

"I don't know if it was desperation, or what,” Davis said.

According to Davis, Garcia had his name, address, phone number and date of birth on file at the pawn shop. He signed his name on the form with his personal information before he is seen on surveillance video taking a power cord to an Xbox without paying for it.

Garcia was arrested last week for shoplifting. According to court documents, he allegedly cut the cord for cell phones that were on display at Target. He was arrested last Tuesday, exactly one week before Davis said he ripped her off.

"I just figured I'd let people know,” Davis said. “This guy is not a cool guy."