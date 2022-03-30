Suspects found incompetent to stand trial: What’s next?

Barela says a look at competency is requested when clients can’t help their attorneys or simply don’t understand how the court system works.

"You just get to the point where you're like, they are not understanding me and they are not giving me any information that can assist me in their defense," Barela said. "They can't plea, they can't accept responsibility, they can't say demand a trial until they are found competent."

When someone is found incompetent to stand trial in the state, the case is dismissed and the suspect released. That has happened many times, for example, Anthony Tolbert of Albuquerque who reportedly set fire to a car.

The second option is for prosecutors to prove the suspect is too dangerous to be released. Once that happens, suspects are taken to the New Mexico State Behavioral Health Institute in Las Vegas, New Mexico, where they get treatment - until they’re competent to stand trial.

John Hyde has been there since reportedly killing five people in Albuquerque in 2005. Every two years, he goes before a judge for another competency hearing.

"It's built into the statute where they have to have periodic review because you are holding someone essentially against their will in a hospital,” said Barela.

Sullivan with the Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office says there is a tremendous amount of work prosecutors have to go through to prove the person who is deemed mentally incompetent should not be released out into the public.

"We are trying to say is this person guilty or are they not guilty? And if they are guilty, what can we do to protect the community? When someone is found incompetent, it really inhibits us of being able to do that," said Sullivan.

He said it can actually be even harder on the victims.

"I essentially have to re-traumatize my victim to bring them back in front of the judge and relive this in order to prove dangerousness and then if I do it's not like I win, I come back before the judge and have the trial on the merits," Sullivan said.

While he has seen cases where those have been ruled incompetent eventually go to trial, it makes their jobs much more difficult because of how much time passes between when the crime occurred and when the trial starts.

“Witnesses' memories are fading, officers are moving, and so the case becomes harder to prove even if we do bring it back before the trial judge,” said Sullivan.