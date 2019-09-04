Suspects identified in the shooting of a Belen man
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Two suspects identified in the shooting of a Berlin man last month have been arrested.
Kenneth Bolagh, 24, and Vidal Ortega Jr., 47, were both taken into custody and booked into the Valencia County Detention Center.
Last month, Bolagh shot Brian Lee Johnson, 28, in the head after the two got into a verbal altercation. Bolagh fired his gun at Johnson from the backseat of the vehicle that Ortega Jr. was driving. The suspects fled the scene after the incident.
Following the shooting, Johnson was transported to UNM Hospital in Albuquerque to have his injuries treated. He was in the hospital for two days before he died from his injuries.
Bolagh has been hit with a number of charges ranging from one count of murder to aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.
Ortega Jr. has been charged with harboring or aiding a felon, tampering with evidence, and felon in possession of a firearm.
