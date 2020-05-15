Suspects in Walmart disturbance taken into custody | KOB 4
Suspects in Walmart disturbance taken into custody

Updated: May 15, 2020 10:23 PM
Created: May 15, 2020 09:05 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A scary situation unfolded at the Walmart on Coors and I-40 Friday night.

"Me and my family we were here shopping, and we were by the shoes, getting my son some shoes, and the manager was like 'Hey, can you go to the automotive because we have a situation going on.' I started asking around, and finally on the way out, one of the youngsters at the cash register was like — there was a bomb threat. We had several agents come in with assault rifles, and they put us all in the back corner by automotive," a customer told KOB 4.

Police did not provide details about what caused the disturbance. In a statement, police said the subjects were detained.


