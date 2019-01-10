Police investigate 'suspicious death' in southwest Albuquerque
Marian Camacho
January 10, 2019 06:57 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Albuquerque Police are in southwest Albuquerque Thursday morning investigating a “suspicious death.”
It’s happening in the 6400 block of Churchill in the area of Central and Coors.
Police say based on the circumstances surrounding the death, they have made it a full violent crimes call out.
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com for updates.
Credits
Marian Camacho
Created: January 10, 2019 06:57 AM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved