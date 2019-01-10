Police investigate 'suspicious death' in southwest Albuquerque | KOB 4
Police investigate 'suspicious death' in southwest Albuquerque

Police investigate 'suspicious death' in southwest Albuquerque

Marian Camacho
January 10, 2019 06:57 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Albuquerque Police are in southwest Albuquerque Thursday morning investigating a “suspicious death.”

It’s happening in the 6400 block of Churchill in the area of Central and Coors.

Police say based on the circumstances surrounding the death, they have made it a full violent crimes call out.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com for updates.

Marian Camacho


Created: January 10, 2019 06:57 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

