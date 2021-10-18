Suspicious death in NW Albuquerque under BCSO investigation | KOB 4

Suspicious death in NW Albuquerque under BCSO investigation

Suspicious death in NW Albuquerque under BCSO investigation

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: October 18, 2021 01:40 PM
Created: October 18, 2021 01:13 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office detectives are investigating a suspicious death in northwest Albuquerque.

According to a BCSO spokesperson, AFR received a call at around 9 a.m. about a person who had fallen in their home, at 5036 Fairfax Dr. NW, near Paradise Boulevard NW and Golf Course Road NW. When authorities arrived, the person was pronounced dead by AFR. 

BCSO detectives are conducting an active investigation. More information will be made available as detectives continue investigating.  

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com and KOB Eyewitness News 4 for updates.


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

NB I-25 at Lomas reopens after fatal pedestrian crash
Joey Wright
Woman visiting Albuquerque frustrated following car break-in
Woman visiting Albuquerque frustrated following car break-in
APD: 1 killed in apparent road rage shooting
APD: 1 killed in apparent road rage shooting
Barelas community leaders meet on proposed United stadium
Barelas community leaders meet on proposed United stadium
AFR responds to overnight fire in SE Albuquerque
AFR responds to overnight fire in SE Albuquerque