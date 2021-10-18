Suspicious death in NW Albuquerque under BCSO investigation

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: October 18, 2021 01:40 PM
Created: October 18, 2021 01:13 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office detectives are investigating a suspicious death in northwest Albuquerque.
According to a BCSO spokesperson, AFR received a call at around 9 a.m. about a person who had fallen in their home, at 5036 Fairfax Dr. NW, near Paradise Boulevard NW and Golf Course Road NW. When authorities arrived, the person was pronounced dead by AFR.
BCSO detectives are conducting an active investigation. More information will be made available as detectives continue investigating.
