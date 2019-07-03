'Suspicious death' sparks homicide investigation near Los Lunas
KOB Web Staff
July 03, 2019 12:48 PM
LOS LUNAS, N.M. - The Valencia County Sheriff's Office is now investigating the suspicious death of a woman as a homicide.
Chopper 4 flew over the scene Tuesday where the woman's body was found near Los Lunas.
Investigators have not yet released the victim's identity and there's no word on any suspects.
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com for updates.
