'Suspicious package' sent to Rio Rancho Police Department

RIO RANCHO, N.M.- Part of the Rio Rancho Police Department was evacuated Monday after an employee discovered an envelope containing a suspicious substance, authorities said.
A hazmat team responded around 2 p.m. to assist in removing the suspicious package.
No injuries were reported, according to Rio Rancho Police Captain Andrew Rodriguez.
The envelope was turned over to U.S. Postal Inspectors for further investigation, he said.
The incident prompted non-essential emergency personnel to leave briefly but there was no disruption to 911 service, Rodriguez said.
