Police search for suspicious person ends, school lockdown lifted | KOB 4
KOB Web Staff
January 09, 2019 09:31 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Albuquerque Police have resolved an incident that prompted the lockdown of an Albuquerque elementary school. 

The suspicious person was spotted in the area of Tomasita and Freeway Place, but APS Police say the situation was resolved. Tomasita Elementary School was placed on lockdown as a precaution but that lockdown has since been lifted.

KOB is working to get more details and will update this story as new details come in.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com for updates.

KOB Web Staff


Updated: January 09, 2019 09:31 AM
Created: January 09, 2019 09:03 AM

