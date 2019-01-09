Police search for suspicious person ends, school lockdown lifted
January 09, 2019 09:31 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Albuquerque Police have resolved an incident that prompted the lockdown of an Albuquerque elementary school.
The suspicious person was spotted in the area of Tomasita and Freeway Place, but APS Police say the situation was resolved. Tomasita Elementary School was placed on lockdown as a precaution but that lockdown has since been lifted.
Updated: January 09, 2019 09:31 AM
Created: January 09, 2019 09:03 AM
