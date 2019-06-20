Woman arrested after SWAT standoff | KOB 4
Woman arrested after SWAT standoff

Joshua Panas
June 20, 2019 06:54 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A woman who barricaded herself inside a home near Central and Eubank has been arrested, according to the Albuquerque Police Department.

Annette Miller, 51, was taken into custody Thursday morning with the help of a police service dog.

Police say she was taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries that were suffered during the K9 apprehension.

Once she is booked into the Metro Detention Center, police say she will face charges of aggravated assault against a household member, false imprisonment, and child abuse.

Updated: June 20, 2019 06:54 AM
Created: June 20, 2019 06:10 AM

