SWAT attempts to take barricaded suspect into custody in SE Albuquerque | KOB 4
Joshua Panas
April 25, 2019 01:46 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Albuquerque Police Department's SWAT team is attempting to apprehend a barricaded suspect.

The suspect, who police say has a felony warrant, is barricaded inside a home on the 600 block of Grove SE. 

People who live in the area are being asked to shelter in place. 

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com and KOB Eyewitness News 4 for updates. 

Updated: April 25, 2019 01:46 PM
Created: April 25, 2019 01:43 PM

