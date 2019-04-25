SWAT attempts to take barricaded suspect into custody in SE Albuquerque
Joshua Panas
April 25, 2019 01:46 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Albuquerque Police Department's SWAT team is attempting to apprehend a barricaded suspect.
The suspect, who police say has a felony warrant, is barricaded inside a home on the 600 block of Grove SE.
People who live in the area are being asked to shelter in place.
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com and KOB Eyewitness News 4 for updates.
