Domestic dispute led to SWAT standoff in SE Albuquerque

Joshua Panas
March 04, 2019 08:55 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- An "armed barricaded" suspect surrendered after a brief SWAT standoff in southeast Albuquerque Monday afternoon.

Albuquerque Police Department spokesperson Simon Drobik said the suspect was located in the Pearl Apartments at 5600 Gibson.

Drobik said officers were responding to a domestic disturbance. 

Curtis Trujillo told officers that his boyfriend, Andrew Edwards, held him against his will at gunpoint for the past three days. He also claimed Edwards struck him in the head and body. 

After peacefully surrendering, Edwards was booked into jail on several felony charges including false imprisonment, kidnapping and aggravated assault. 

Joshua Panas


Updated: March 04, 2019 08:55 PM
Created: March 04, 2019 03:45 PM

