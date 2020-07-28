APD: Man arrested after threatening gas station clerk with gun

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police closed the intersection of 2nd Street and Candelaria Tuesday morning due to a SWAT situation. Police say a man is now in custody.

According to the Albuquerque Police Department, officers were called to the 200 block of Candelaria NW because a man threatened a clerk at a nearby Speedway gas station with a gun. Police found the man and watched him enter his residence on Candelaria.