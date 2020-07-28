APD: Man arrested after threatening gas station clerk with gun | KOB 4
APD: Man arrested after threatening gas station clerk with gun

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: July 28, 2020 08:58 AM
Created: July 28, 2020 06:24 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police closed the intersection of 2nd Street and Candelaria Tuesday morning due to a SWAT situation. Police say a man is now in custody. 

According to the Albuquerque Police Department, officers were called to the 200 block of Candelaria NW because a man threatened a clerk at a nearby Speedway gas station with a gun. Police found the man and watched him enter his residence on Candelaria. 

Police said the man has refused all commands to exit the home. As a result, SWAT teams were called to the residence. The suspect was eventually taken into custody around 7 a.m. 

Candelaria has been reopened. 

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

