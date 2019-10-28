Suspect arrested, officer injured during SWAT in standoff in downtown Albuquerque | KOB 4
Suspect arrested, officer injured during SWAT in standoff in downtown Albuquerque

Suspect arrested, officer injured during SWAT in standoff in downtown Albuquerque

KOB Web Staff
October 28, 2019 04:26 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.-  An officer suffered a head injury during a SWAT standoff in downtown Albuquerque. 

The incident took place on Gold Street, between 1st Street and 5th Street Monday afternoon. 

The suspect, Wesley Scott, was apprehended after a SWAT robot shot tear gas into the vehicle where he was holed up. 

Scott has been in trouble with the law before. He's accused of dumping a dog's body after his girlfriend allegedly threw it from a third-story window.

