SWAT officer testifies in Lymon trial, lapel video shown to jury

"The information that we had been given is that he had potentially shot a police officer earlier that evening," he said. "So that's why we wanted to keep our distance from him. We attempted to call that suspect out to us, you can even hear it in the video."

Lymon is claiming self-defense. He is already serving nearly 40 years on separate federal gun charges.

Prosecutors in the Lymon trial may be finished as soon as Monday. Lymon could take the stand as a witness for the defense as soon as early next week.