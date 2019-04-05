SWAT officer testifies in Lymon trial, lapel video shown to jury
Christina Rodriguez
April 05, 2019 06:20 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — On Friday the jury saw lapel video from the intense five-hour manhunt for David Lymon in the wake of the shooting. An Albuquerque Police Department SWAT officer explained the concern and intensity for the subject who allegedly just shot officer Webster.
Lymon is accused of gunning down APD officer Daniel Webster nearly four years ago, during a traffic stop near Central and Eubank. Officer Webster pulled him over for having a stolen plate on a motorcycle.
The SWAT officer explained that he wasn't sure if Lymon was still armed while they were searching for him.
"The information that we had been given is that he had potentially shot a police officer earlier that evening," he said. "So that's why we wanted to keep our distance from him. We attempted to call that suspect out to us, you can even hear it in the video."
Lymon is claiming self-defense. He is already serving nearly 40 years on separate federal gun charges.
Prosecutors in the Lymon trial may be finished as soon as Monday. Lymon could take the stand as a witness for the defense as soon as early next week.
Credits
Christina Rodriguez
Updated: April 05, 2019 06:20 PM
Created: April 05, 2019 06:01 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved