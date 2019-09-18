SWAT responds to area near busy West Side intersection | KOB 4
SWAT responds to area near busy West Side intersection

Joshua Panas
September 18, 2019 06:15 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The SWAT team has responded after people reported hearing gunshots near Coors and Montano.

Authorities are asking people in the area to shelter in place.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com and KOB Eyewitness News 4 for updates. 

Credits

Joshua Panas


Updated: September 18, 2019 06:15 PM
Created: September 18, 2019 06:15 PM

