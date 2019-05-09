BCSO: SWAT situation in NW Albuquerque | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

BCSO: SWAT situation in NW Albuquerque

Christina Rodriguez
May 09, 2019 10:10 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — There is a huge police presence in The Boulders neighborhood in northwest Albuquerque. 

Advertisement

The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office said it's a SWAT situation that started after 6:30 p.m.

A man with multiple felony warrants is believed to be barricaded inside the home. 

Neighbors have been asked to stay inside. 

Some neighbors said that deputies have been on the scene three times over the last two months.

Other neighbors have said they've seen people passed out in front of the house and believe this has to do with drug use. 

Credits

Christina Rodriguez


Created: May 09, 2019 10:10 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

BCSO: SWAT situation in NW Albuquerque
BCSO: SWAT situation in NW Albuquerque
Video posted on social media shows middle school students fighting
Video posted on social media shows middle school students fighting
FBI: Twin Lakes woman accused of murder arrested in Gallup
FBI: Twin Lakes woman accused of murder arrested in Gallup
Lawmaker demands action after road rage close call
Lawmaker demands action after road rage close call
APD addresses UNM athlete murder investigation
APD addresses UNM athlete murder investigation
Advertisement




Video posted on social media shows middle school students fighting
Video posted on social media shows middle school students fighting
BCSO: SWAT situation in NW Albuquerque
BCSO: SWAT situation in NW Albuquerque
Lawmaker demands action after road rage close call
Lawmaker demands action after road rage close call
APD addresses UNM athlete murder investigation
APD addresses UNM athlete murder investigation
FBI: Twin Lakes woman accused of murder arrested in Gallup
FBI: Twin Lakes woman accused of murder arrested in Gallup