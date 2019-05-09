BCSO: SWAT situation in NW Albuquerque
Christina Rodriguez
May 09, 2019 10:10 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — There is a huge police presence in The Boulders neighborhood in northwest Albuquerque.
The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office said it's a SWAT situation that started after 6:30 p.m.
A man with multiple felony warrants is believed to be barricaded inside the home.
Neighbors have been asked to stay inside.
Some neighbors said that deputies have been on the scene three times over the last two months.
Other neighbors have said they've seen people passed out in front of the house and believe this has to do with drug use.
