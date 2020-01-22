Suspect arrested after SWAT situation in Rio Rancho | KOB 4
Advertisement

Suspect arrested after SWAT situation in Rio Rancho

Suspect arrested after SWAT situation in Rio Rancho

KOB Web Staff
Updated: January 22, 2020 09:38 AM
Created: January 22, 2020 09:31 AM

RIO RANCHO, N.M. — The Rio Rancho Police Department and New Mexico State Police were on scene at a SWAT situation Wednesday morning. Police say a suspect is now in custody. 

Police had asked that the public stay away from Camino de Los Montoyas between Clear Creek and Wilpett Road, as well as Oasis Springs between Desert Willow and Havasu Falls. 

Advertisement

Information is limited at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

New Mexico firefighters demand pay meet the new state minimum wage requirement
New Mexico firefighters demand pay meet the new state minimum wage requirement
Star of hit Netflix thriller series 'You' coming to ABQ
Star of hit Netflix thriller series 'You' coming to ABQ
Gas thieves targeting vehicles at ABQ apartment complex
Gas thieves targeting vehicles at ABQ apartment complex
Man arrested for sexually abusing child
Man arrested for sexually abusing child
Local pot company uses new technology to meet the demand for medical patients
Local pot company uses new technology to meet the demand for medical patients
Advertisement


APD: Shelter-in-place at Walmart in NW Albuquerque
APD: Shelter-in-place at Walmart in NW Albuquerque
Suspect arrested after SWAT situation in Rio Rancho
Suspect arrested after SWAT situation in Rio Rancho
FBI offers $10K reward for information leading to suspect in Amber Alert case
FBI offers $10K reward for information leading to suspect in Amber Alert case
New Mexico lawmaker wants to let college athletes profit
New Mexico lawmaker wants to let college athletes profit
New Mexico firefighters demand pay meet the new state minimum wage requirement
New Mexico firefighters demand pay meet the new state minimum wage requirement