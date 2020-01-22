Suspect arrested after SWAT situation in Rio Rancho

KOB Web Staff
Updated: January 22, 2020 09:38 AM
Created: January 22, 2020 09:31 AM
RIO RANCHO, N.M. — The Rio Rancho Police Department and New Mexico State Police were on scene at a SWAT situation Wednesday morning. Police say a suspect is now in custody.
Police had asked that the public stay away from Camino de Los Montoyas between Clear Creek and Wilpett Road, as well as Oasis Springs between Desert Willow and Havasu Falls.
Information is limited at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.
