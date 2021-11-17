SWAT standoff at NW Albuquerque apartment complex

KOB Web Staff
Updated: November 17, 2021 10:14 PM
Created: November 17, 2021 09:23 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - APD initiated a SWAT call in northwest Albuquerque on Wednesday.
Authorities have been in a stand-off for hours with a suspect at the Plaza David Chavez Apartment Complex on Mountain Road and Lulac Avenue.
Neighbors said the entrance has been blocked off since about 4:00p.m. this afternoon. Anyone that wasn't in the complex at that time, is now waiting on the street in their cars.
There isn’t many details about the situation, APD said they're trying to apprehend someone in the area. Heavy equipment moved in, and everyone had to move blocks back.
Neighbors said they're scared.
"It's crazy. We don't know. It's cold, we're outside, we cannot get to our unit, we have nowhere to go. It's just been crazy,” said Noor Radhi, neighbor. “It's hard. It's really hard. It's scary. It's really scary. I don't know if we feel safe or not. We don't know what's going on. I'm really scared for my family and my kids."
