SWAT team called after man allegedly fires gun during dispute

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: August 04, 2020 07:41 AM
Created: August 04, 2020 07:13 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — SWAT teams are on scene of an altercation on the 1100 block of Dakota SE, near Gibson and San Pedro.
Authorities said a man is held up inside an apartment and is refusing to exit. Police said the suspect reportedly fired a gun at his ex-boyfriend during a dispute.
Dakota is closed between Eastern and Gibson. Information is limited at this time.
