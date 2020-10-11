SWAT team called out after shooting in southeast Albuquerque | KOB 4
SWAT team called out after shooting in southeast Albuquerque

SWAT team called out after shooting in southeast Albuquerque

KOB Web Staff
Updated: October 11, 2020 11:25 AM
Created: October 11, 2020 11:12 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Police were called out to the area of 730 San Mateo southeast in response to a shooting Sunday morning.

When officers arrived they discovered one male subject suffering from gunshot wounds.

The subject was transported to UNM Hospital and is expected to survive.

Police said they believe they located the suspect in a nearby building.

APD initiated a SWAT activation, and the suspect was taken into custody. 

This is developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for more updates.


