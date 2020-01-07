SWAT team called out after woman allegedly assaulted neighbor with shovel

Justine Lopez
Updated: January 07, 2020 09:33 PM
Created: January 07, 2020 09:32 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - A SWAT team is currently on scene near the 1000 block of Palomas Drive southeast.
The call is in reference to a female subject who allegedly assaulted her neighbor with a shovel Tuesday night.
Police say the female subject has retreated into her residence and is refusing to come out.
People are advised to avoid the area.
