SWAT team called out after woman allegedly assaulted neighbor with shovel

Justine Lopez
Updated: January 07, 2020 09:33 PM
Created: January 07, 2020 09:32 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - A SWAT team is currently on scene near the 1000 block of Palomas Drive southeast.

The call is in reference to a female subject who allegedly assaulted her neighbor with a shovel Tuesday night.

Police say the female subject has retreated into her residence and is refusing to come out.

People are advised to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for more updates.


