SWAT team called out to NE Albuquerque apartment

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – An APD SWAT team is at the scene of an early aggravated assault call to a northeast Albuquerque apartment.
Officers were dispatched to the call around 2 a.m. Tuesday and, upon arriving at the scene, found a victim who alleged someone inside their apartment threatened them with a knife.
According to APD, the person with the knife barricaded themselves inside and refused to come out or comply with officers' requests –prompting a callout to APD's SWAT team.
The scene is active at 1913 Alvardo Dr. NE and an investigation is underway. Some streets in the area are closed off.
