SWAT team called out to NE Albuquerque apartment

VIDEO REPLAY

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: December 21, 2021 06:30 AM
Created: December 21, 2021 06:24 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – An APD SWAT team is at the scene of an early aggravated assault call to a northeast Albuquerque apartment.

Officers were dispatched to the call around 2 a.m. Tuesday and, upon arriving at the scene, found a victim who alleged someone inside their apartment threatened them with a knife.

According to APD, the person with the knife barricaded themselves inside and refused to come out or comply with officers' requests –prompting a callout to APD's SWAT team. 

The scene is active at 1913 Alvardo Dr. NE and an investigation is underway. Some streets in the area are closed off. 

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com and KOB Eyewitness News 4 for updates


