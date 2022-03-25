SWAT team called to former state lawmaker's home

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: March 25, 2022 03:40 PM
Created: March 25, 2022 01:33 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – An APD SWAT team responded Friday to the home of former state Rep. Sheryl Williams Stapleton.
According to an APD spokesperson, officers responded regarding a person with a felony warrant who barricaded themselves. The SWAT team was activated to try and resolve the situation.
The residence is near Gibson and Washington. Details are limited at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com and KOB 4 Eyewitness News for updates.
