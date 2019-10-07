SWAT team called to investigate domestic dispute in NE Albuquerque
KOB Web Staff
October 07, 2019 09:25 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Officers were dispatched to Spain Garden apartments in reference to a domestic dispute Monday evening.
Officers arrived and located the victim but the offender has barricaded himself inside the apartment and is refusing to come out.
This has been deemed a SWAT situation.
Information is limited at this time.
