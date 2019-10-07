SWAT team called to investigate domestic dispute in NE Albuquerque | KOB 4
SWAT team called to investigate domestic dispute in NE Albuquerque

KOB Web Staff
October 07, 2019 09:25 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Officers were dispatched to Spain Garden apartments in reference to a domestic dispute Monday evening.

Officers arrived and located the victim but the offender has barricaded himself inside the apartment and is refusing to come out.

This has been deemed a SWAT situation.

Information is limited at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for more updates.

KOB Web Staff


Created: October 07, 2019 09:25 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

