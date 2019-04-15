Swift water rescue team preparing to save lives | KOB 4
Swift water rescue team preparing to save lives

Ryan Laughlin
April 15, 2019 06:41 PM

RIO RANCHO, N.M.- The Rio Rancho Fire Department was practicing their swift water rescue tactics on Monday, preparing for what could be a dangerous season.

"It's very unassuming and is very dangerous. We expect record-breaking water levels this year,” said Capt. Ryan Floersheim.

He’s a part of a regional team with the Corrales Fire Department and Sandoval County Fire Department to respond when someone is endangered by the rising waters of the Rio Grande.

"It's very deceiving. There are places that are lower than others,” Floersheim said.

This team wasn’t always around.

Ten years ago 13-year-old Corbin Hayes was swimming in Rio Rancho and was swept away. His death was one of the reason for the swift water rescue team to be assembled.

The Rio Grande is already moving twice its average speed and is expected to get a lot faster in the coming weeks.

Floersheim said swimming in the river will be very dangerous until the water starts to recede.

"We're fortunate that we have such a great body of water here and people should be encouraged to take advantage of it,” Floersheim said. “They should be reassured that our team and our department is standing by trained and ready to help them out in the event of that something does go wrong."

Ryan Laughlin


April 15, 2019 06:41 PM
Created: April 15, 2019 05:51 PM

