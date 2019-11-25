'Take a Ride on Us' offers Uber discount for Thanksgiving

Christina Rodriguez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The "Take a Ride on Us" program is offering a safe ride home from Thanksgiving celebrations.
Uber users can use the code "ABQTURKEY19" to receive $10 off their ride. 2,000 rides will be offered and given on a first-come, first-serve basis.
The discount starts Wednesday, Nov. 27 at noon and lasts through Monday, Dec. 2 at 3 a.m.
The program is possible through a partnership between the New Mexico Department of Transportation, Bernalillo County, the City of Albuquerque, Cumulus radio stations, and Uber.
