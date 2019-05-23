'Take a Ride on Us' program offers free rides for holiday weekend
Marian Camacho
May 23, 2019 07:00 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - New Mexicans are hitting the roads for Memorial Day weekend and the New Mexico Department of Transportation wants to make sure everyone stays safe.
Officials recommend drivers use a program with Uber called "Take a Ride on Us" if they decide to make drinking a part of their weekend. Different partners, including the City of Albuquerque and Bernalillo County, are offering free rides through the service.
Users need to use the promo code "ABQMemorial19." The rides will be available from noon Friday through midnight Monday, May 27. 2,000 rides will be offered and given on a first-come first-serve basis.
The first $10 of each ride will be paid for but the patron will have to cover any amount over $10. Most rides in the Albuquerque area should run less than $10.
Bernalillo County officials say 16,000 riders have taken advantage of the "Take a Ride on Us" programs since it started in 2017.
Credits
Marian Camacho
Created: May 23, 2019 07:00 AM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved