'Take a Ride on Us' program offers free rides for holiday weekend

Officials recommend drivers use a program with Uber called "Take a Ride on Us" if they decide to make drinking a part of their weekend. Different partners, including the City of Albuquerque and Bernalillo County, are offering free rides through the service.

Users need to use the promo code "ABQMemorial19." The rides will be available from noon Friday through midnight Monday, May 27. 2,000 rides will be offered and given on a first-come first-serve basis.