'Take a Ride on Us' program offers safe rides for holiday weekend | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

'Take a Ride on Us' program offers safe rides for holiday weekend

Marian Camacho
July 02, 2019 07:03 AM

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. - Bernalillo County is offering a program in hopes of helping people get home safely over the Fourth of July weekend.

Advertisement

The county is partnering with Uber to offer discounted rides starting Wednesday at noon.

Riders can use the code "ABQUSA19" to receive the discount.

The code will work through 3 a.m. on Sunday, but there are only a total of 1,200 rides available.

Click here to download the Uber app.

Credits

Marian Camacho


Created: July 02, 2019 07:03 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Irreplaceable Native American items missing after family's car was stolen in Albuquerque
Irreplaceable Native American items missing after family's car was stolen in Albuquerque
Naked man goes on path of destruction in NW Albuquerque
Naked man goes on path of destruction in NW Albuquerque
Man accused of killing UNM baseball player made 170+ jail calls following arrest
Man accused of killing UNM baseball player made 170+ jail calls following arrest
State officials clear large homeless camp in Albuquerque
State officials clear large homeless camp in Albuquerque
Lapel video shows disoriented state senator following crash
Lapel video shows disoriented state senator following crash
Advertisement




Naked man goes on path of destruction in NW Albuquerque
Naked man goes on path of destruction in NW Albuquerque
Keeping pets safe over Fourth of July holiday
Keeping pets safe over Fourth of July holiday
England looks to overcome 'ruthless' US in World Cup semis
Alex Morgan, Team USA
'Take a Ride on Us' program offers safe rides for holiday weekend
'Take a Ride on Us' program offers safe rides for holiday weekend
State officials clear large homeless camp in Albuquerque
State officials clear large homeless camp in Albuquerque