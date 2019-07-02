'Take a Ride on Us' program offers safe rides for holiday weekend
BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. - Bernalillo County is offering a program in hopes of helping people get home safely over the Fourth of July weekend.
The county is partnering with Uber to offer discounted rides starting Wednesday at noon.
Riders can use the code "ABQUSA19" to receive the discount.
The code will work through 3 a.m. on Sunday, but there are only a total of 1,200 rides available.
