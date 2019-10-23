'Take a Ride on Us' offers Uber discount for Halloween
Christina Rodriguez
October 23, 2019 08:47 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The "Take a Ride on Us" program is back in action and offering safe rides home from Halloween celebrations.
Uber users can use the code "ABQTREAT19" to receive $10 off their ride. 1,000 rides will be offered and given on a fire-come, first-serve basis.
The discount starts Friday, Oct. 25 at noon and lasts through Friday, Nov. 1 at 3 a.m.
The code can also be downloaded ahead of time – starting Wednesday, Oct. 23.
The program is possible through a partnership between the New Mexico Department of Transportation, Bernalillo County, the City of Albuquerque, Cumulus radio stations, and Uber.
Credits
Christina Rodriguez
Updated: October 23, 2019 08:47 AM
Created: October 23, 2019 08:23 AM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved