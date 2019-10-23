'Take a Ride on Us' offers Uber discount for Halloween | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

'Take a Ride on Us' offers Uber discount for Halloween

'Take a Ride on Us' offers Uber discount for Halloween

Christina Rodriguez
October 23, 2019 08:47 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The "Take a Ride on Us" program is back in action and offering safe rides home from Halloween celebrations. 

Advertisement

Uber users can use the code "ABQTREAT19" to receive $10 off their ride. 1,000 rides will be offered and given on a fire-come, first-serve basis. 

The discount starts Friday, Oct. 25 at noon and lasts through Friday, Nov. 1 at 3 a.m.

The code can also be downloaded ahead of time – starting Wednesday, Oct. 23. 

The program is possible through a partnership between the New Mexico Department of Transportation, Bernalillo County, the City of Albuquerque, Cumulus radio stations, and Uber.  

Credits

Christina Rodriguez


Updated: October 23, 2019 08:47 AM
Created: October 23, 2019 08:23 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

New Mexico to get an early taste of winter
New Mexico to get an early taste of winter
NMSP sergeant taken to hospital following crash that left 1 dead
NMSP sergeant taken to hospital following crash that left 1 dead
Officer resigns amid accusations of excessive force on 11-year-old student
Officer resigns amid accusations of excessive force on 11-year-old student
Serial rapist arrested after rape kit from 2009 was processed
Serial rapist arrested after rape kit from 2009 was processed
Judge orders alleged child sex abuser to remain behind bars
Judge orders alleged child sex abuser to remain behind bars
Advertisement



Serial rapist arrested after rape kit from 2009 was processed
Serial rapist arrested after rape kit from 2009 was processed
NMSP sergeant taken to hospital following crash that left 1 dead
NMSP sergeant taken to hospital following crash that left 1 dead
New Mexico Sen. Martinez seeking jury trial in DWI case
New Mexico Sen. Martinez seeking jury trial in DWI case
'Take a Ride on Us' offers Uber discount for Halloween
'Take a Ride on Us' offers Uber discount for Halloween
Republicans want state budget surplus returned to taxpayers
Republicans want state budget surplus returned to taxpayers