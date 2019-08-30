'Take a Ride on Us' program offers Uber discount for Labor Day weekend | KOB 4
'Take a Ride on Us' program offers Uber discount for Labor Day weekend

Christina Rodriguez
August 30, 2019 08:27 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — "Take a Ride on Us" is back for the Labor Day holiday weekend. The program gives the community the opportunity to take advantage of a safe ride option instead of driving under the influence. 

Uber users can use the code "ABQLABOR19" to receive $10 off their ride. 1,200 rides will be offered and given on a fire-come, first-serve basis. 

The discount starts Friday and lasts through Tuesday. 

The program is the creation of Cumulus Media Albuquerque, who partners with the Bernalillo County Department of Behavioral Health Services, the New Mexico Department of Transportation (ENDWI), Uber, Ron Bell Injury Lawyers, and the City of Albuquerque Department of Family & Community services. 

