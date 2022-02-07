'Take a Ride on Us' Uber credits return for Super Bowl, Valentine's Day

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Bernalillo County has partnered with the NMDOT and Uber for the "Take a Ride on Us" program offering special ride credits for the weekend of Feb. 11.

The program will be offering 1,000 rides for Super Bowl Sunday with the code "SUPER22" and 1,000 rides for Valentine's Day with the code "LOVE22". The codes provide two rides per person with a credit up to $15.