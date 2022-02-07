'Take a Ride on Us' Uber credits return for Super Bowl, Valentine's Day

Jonathan Fjeld
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Bernalillo County has partnered with the NMDOT and Uber for the "Take a Ride on Us" program offering special ride credits for the weekend of Feb. 11.
The program will be offering 1,000 rides for Super Bowl Sunday with the code "SUPER22" and 1,000 rides for Valentine's Day with the code "LOVE22". The codes provide two rides per person with a credit up to $15.
The program begins Friday, Feb. 11, at noon. The Super Bowl credit ends at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 13. The Valentine's Day credit ends at 11:59 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13.
Tips are not included and refunds are not provided for trips costing less than the $15 credit. The codes are invalid for use with Uber Eats.
The codes are currently available for download.
