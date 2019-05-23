Tamaya Horse Rehab holding fundraiser to help abandoned horses | KOB 4
Tamaya Horse Rehab holding fundraiser to help abandoned horses

Patrick Hayes
May 23, 2019 04:06 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The horse rehabilitation program at the Hyatt Regency Tamaya helps thousands of abandoned horses every year.

"A lot of people give up and so there's a lot of people who want to get rid of their horses for many reasons and so we want to be an answer to some of those problems,” said Connie Collins, who runs the program.

According to New Mexico for Equine Rights and Open Government, between 7,000 and 19,000 horses are abandoned in New Mexico year.

Finding them homes can be expensive.

Next week, the Tamaya Horse Rehab program is hosting a series of events to raise awareness and funds for horses in need.

Last year, they raised more than $60,000, which helped more than 100 abandoned horses.

Patrick Hayes


Created: May 23, 2019 04:06 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

