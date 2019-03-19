Police: Gallup girl located and safe after Amber Alert issued | KOB 4
Police: Gallup girl located and safe after Amber Alert issued

Tanisha Jim 

Marian Camacho
March 19, 2019 11:07 AM

GALLUP, N.M. - An Amber Alert was canceled within about an hour of being issued for a missing 15-year-old girl. Police had believed Tanisha Jim was taken by 18-year-old Murray Jameson. 

Police say the girl was located and is safe.

Initially, police said Jim and Murray had made plans to meet up over Facebook. 

