Police: Gallup girl located and safe after Amber Alert issued
Marian Camacho
March 19, 2019 11:07 AM
GALLUP, N.M. - An Amber Alert was canceled within about an hour of being issued for a missing 15-year-old girl. Police had believed Tanisha Jim was taken by 18-year-old Murray Jameson.
Police say the girl was located and is safe.
Initially, police said Jim and Murray had made plans to meet up over Facebook.
