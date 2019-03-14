Taos County compound suspects now face terrorism-related charges

11 children were found living in filth during a raid at the compound in August of last year. Authorities also discovered firearms, ammunition and makeshift shooting range on the property.

All 11 children ages 1 to 15, at the time, were taken into CYFD custody.

Leveille, Hujrah Wahhaj, Subhanah Wahhaj, and Morton are also charged, in the new indictment, with kidnapping and conspiracy to commit kidnapping. It states that they kidnapped a child and took the child to New Mexico where they "concealed and held the child, resulting in the child's death."

The indictment does not mention the child by name, but the body of 3-year-old Abdul-Ghani Wahhaj was found at the compound site by investigators shortly following the raid.

“The superseding indictment alleges a conspiracy to stage deadly attacks on American soil,” said U.S. Attorney John C. Anderson. “These allegations remind us of the dangers of terrorism that continue to confront our nation, and the allegation concerning the death of a young child only underscores the importance of prompt and effective intervention by law enforcement. I commend our law enforcement partners for their ongoing diligence and outstanding work in identifying and disabling imminent threats of targeted violence.”

The suspects remain in custody while awaiting trial. Court records show an arraignment has been set for Mar. 21 at 9:30 a.m. in Albuquerque for all five suspects.

Read the full indictment here.