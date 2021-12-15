Taos County issues State of Emergency following storm winds

KOB Web Staff
Updated: December 15, 2021 10:21 PM
Created: December 15, 2021 09:59 PM
TAOS, N.M. - Taos County Commissioners declared a State of Emergency Wednesday after a snow squall resulted in large, uncontrollable damage to Taos communities.
Kit Carson Electric Cooperative reported about 20 broken power poles.
Crews will be working throughout the night to restore power.
Similar storm winds downed trees that caused multi-vehicle crashes, as well as toppling beloved trees and sent Four Corners Christmas decorations flying.
Taos County Department of Emergency Management will have the Mobile Command Unit at the Taos County Juan I. Gonzales Agriculture Center at 202 Chamisa Road, Taos, New Mexico. There will also be a shelter set up for those that have been effected by the emergency.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company