Taos Ski Valley reveals $10M upgrades

Christina Rodriguez
July 16, 2019

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Taos Ski Valley just underwent some serious upgrades, according to Albuquerque Business First

They spent $10 million to upgrade its event, conference and wedding spaces. The renovations totaled nearly 50,000 square feet in event space for both indoor and outdoor venues. 

The resort also has a condominium project that is expected to be finished next year. To learn more, click here

Christina Rodriguez


Updated: July 16, 2019
Created: July 16, 2019

