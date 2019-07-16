Taos Ski Valley reveals $10M upgrades
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Taos Ski Valley just underwent some serious upgrades, according to Albuquerque Business First.
They spent $10 million to upgrade its event, conference and wedding spaces. The renovations totaled nearly 50,000 square feet in event space for both indoor and outdoor venues.
The resort also has a condominium project that is expected to be finished next year. To learn more, click here.
