Taos Ski Valley to close for the remainder of the season

Photo: PxHere
Photo: PxHere
Justine Lopez
Updated: March 15, 2020 12:18 PM
Created: March 15, 2020 11:13 AM
TAOS, N.M. - Taos Ski Valley announced they will close for the remainder of the season beginning at 5 p.m. Sunday.
Officials said the closure is a to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The season was originally set to be open through March 22.
Guests who are currently lodging at the ski resort, The Blake, are the exception to the closure. Taos officials said will continue to serve those guests until they can safely return home.
“We are making decisions based on the very rapidly changing nature of this situation. Due to decisions in Colorado that are reverberating throughout the mountain resort industry, we feel the only responsible action is to suspend operations at 5:00 pm today. We are taking best efforts to attend to our staff, guests, and community’s well-being.” said David Norden, CEO of Taos Ski Valley in a press release.
For more information, visit https://www.skitaos.com/
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company