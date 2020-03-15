Taos Ski Valley to close for the remainder of the season | KOB 4
Advertisement

Taos Ski Valley to close for the remainder of the season

Taos Ski Valley to close for the remainder of the season Photo: PxHere

Justine Lopez
Updated: March 15, 2020 12:18 PM
Created: March 15, 2020 11:13 AM

TAOS, N.M. - Taos Ski Valley announced they will close for the remainder of the season beginning at 5 p.m. Sunday.

Officials said the closure is a to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Advertisement

The season was originally set to be open through March 22.

Guests who are currently lodging at the ski resort, The Blake, are the exception to the closure. Taos officials said will continue to serve those guests until they can safely return home.

“We are making decisions based on the very rapidly changing nature of this situation. Due to decisions in Colorado that are reverberating throughout the mountain resort industry, we feel the only responsible action is to suspend operations at 5:00 pm today. We are taking best efforts to attend to our staff, guests, and community’s well-being.” said David Norden, CEO of Taos Ski Valley in a press release.

For more information, visit https://www.skitaos.com/


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

3 more New Mexicans test positive for COVID-19
3 more New Mexicans test positive for COVID-19
Mayor Keller announces precautionary measures to protect people from COVID-19
Mayor Keller announces precautionary measures to protect people from COVID-19
Long line forms as Presbyterian begins drive-thru COVID-19 testing
Long line forms as Presbyterian begins drive-thru COVID-19 testing
6 injured on malfunctioning carnival ride in SE NM
6 injured on malfunctioning carnival ride in SE NM
Pueblo of Pojoaque to close casinos for 2 weeks
Pueblo of Pojoaque to close casinos for 2 weeks
Advertisement


State agencies ordered to adjust operations to avoid face-to-face contact
State agencies ordered to adjust operations to avoid face-to-face contact
City of Albuquerque, community partners to begin COVID-19 screening at Westside shelter
City of Albuquerque, community partners to begin COVID-19 screening at Westside shelter
Patron of Defined Fitness tests positive for COVID-19
Patron of Defined Fitness tests positive for COVID-19
Long line forms as Presbyterian begins drive-thru COVID-19 testing
Long line forms as Presbyterian begins drive-thru COVID-19 testing
Taos Ski Valley to close for the remainder of the season
Taos Ski Valley to close for the remainder of the season