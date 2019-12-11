Taos Ski Valley to host World Pro Ski Tour World Championships

Christina Rodriguez
SANTA FE, N.M. — The World Pro Ski Tour is coming to Taos Ski Valley in 2020. New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham made the announcement Tuesday.
The World Championships will begin on April 10, drawing professional ski racers and spectators from around the world to Taos.
“We’re taking important steps forward in developing a robust outdoor recreation economy and boosting New Mexico’s tourism industry,” Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham said. “Taos Ski Valley is demonstrating how businesses can serve local communities. I am so proud of this selection and eager to watch Taos Ski Valley represent our great state on a national stage.”
Olympians and NCAA All-Americans will begin the World Pro Ski Tour this week in Colorado. The tour travels around the U.S. over the next five months, as skiers rack up points and the chance to compete in Taos.
“We are excited to hold the first World Pro Ski Tour World Championships since the 1990s at Taos Ski Valley, which is one of the premier ski areas on the planet,” said Jon Franklin, CEO of the World Pro Ski Tour.
The World Pro Ski Tour will be open to the public. Taos Ski Valley will be extending the ski season until April 12.
