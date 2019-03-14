Police: Suspects stole from local target, pointed gun at security | KOB 4
Marian Camacho
March 14, 2019 10:26 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Crime Stoppers is looking for the public's help in tracking down two people who police say stole from an Albuquerque Target and then threatened to shoot at security.

It happened Mar. 5 at the Target on Louisiana and Indian School.

According to Crime Stoppers, the two individuals were approached by security at the store when the man in the red shirt grabbed a gun from his waistband area, pointed it at security and threatened to shoot.

The pair were seen getting into a black Cadillac.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP.

Anonymous tips can be submitted here. 

