Task force leader gives update on Operation Legend

Still, some critics said the operation is a political move to make Democratic-led cities look more violent. Others fear that these federal agents will arrest peaceful protesters.

"The whole idea of the Stormtroopers and that Operation Legend is here to in any way to limit people's ability to protest or exercise their First Amendment rights is completely not true” Taft said. “Literally, we're looking for violent offenders and trying to stabilize this, this basically crime spike that we've seen within our community."

On Saturday, BCSO and the U.S. Marshals made several felony arrests and some misdemeanors. KOB 4’s crew saw one man getting arrested for being a convicted felon in possession of two firearms, one of which had the serial number scratched off.

"Very, very frequently when we take them into custody they're armed again, so right away he's a felon in possession, which is a crime in the state of New Mexico,” Taft explained. “That's a fourth degree felony, meaning they could serve up to a year and a half in jail.”

Officials said they don’t know how long Operation Legend will go on for, but Taft hopes it will have a lasting impact.