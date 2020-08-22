Task force of New Mexico firefighters answer California's plea for help

Capt. Fox said crews should be expected to be gone for up to 21 days, but things could change depending on the fire.

“Regardless of what role we're in, you know, we're here to protect the public regardless of what capacity and we just ask for their support,” Fox said.

Firefighters have had to adapt to different protocols due to COVID like having virtual briefings and wearing masks.

“You're not shaking hands with folks. You’re not in close quarters during briefings, you know, you have that six foot spacing,” he said. “You have your face covering on at all times.”

The whole crew is doing their best to protect themselves from the threat of fire and the threat of the virus.

“You have those daily conversations but you're still willing to serve and put yourself at risk like other crew members who have chosen this line,” Fox said.

More than one million acres have burned in the California wildfires—an area larger than the state of Rhode Island.