Task force of New Mexico firefighters answer California's plea for help

Joy Wang
Updated: August 22, 2020 10:17 PM
Created: August 22, 2020 09:31 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. —As more than 500 wildfires continue to burn across California, a group of first responders from New Mexico are answering the state’s call for help.
“With everything the way it is, there's heightened risk, but as public servants you sign up to protect and serve, you know, even when the risk is higher to you. Just like if you go to work on a daily basis. Our risk is still high,” said Capt. Brian Fox, task force leader.
Fox explained that multiple New Mexico agencies are working together.
“New Mexico governor’s approved to send a task force of five different agencies to include Albuquerque Fire, Bernalillo County Fire, Angel Fire Fire Department, Los Alamos Fire, and Corrales Fire Department,” Fox said.
Capt. Fox said crews should be expected to be gone for up to 21 days, but things could change depending on the fire.
“Regardless of what role we're in, you know, we're here to protect the public regardless of what capacity and we just ask for their support,” Fox said.
Firefighters have had to adapt to different protocols due to COVID like having virtual briefings and wearing masks.
“You're not shaking hands with folks. You’re not in close quarters during briefings, you know, you have that six foot spacing,” he said. “You have your face covering on at all times.”
The whole crew is doing their best to protect themselves from the threat of fire and the threat of the virus.
“You have those daily conversations but you're still willing to serve and put yourself at risk like other crew members who have chosen this line,” Fox said.
More than one million acres have burned in the California wildfires—an area larger than the state of Rhode Island.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company