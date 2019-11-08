Taskforce for Native American cases to discuss strategy | KOB 4
Taskforce for Native American cases to discuss strategy

The Associated Press
Updated: November 08, 2019 07:50 AM
Created: November 08, 2019 06:16 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - New Mexico officials plan to hold the first meeting of a task force established to address the deaths and disappearances of Native Americans in the state.
    
Lynn Trujillo, the state's Indian Affairs cabinet secretary, is convening the task force's meeting Friday as its designated chair.
    
A bill signed by the governor this year calls for the committee to determine the scope of the issue in New Mexico.
    
They also are expected to identify factors that might be hindering law enforcement investigations.
    
More than a half-dozen states have established similar committees.
    
The New Mexico task force has until November 2020 to report findings.
    
The group is expected to discuss strategy for the next year at the meeting Friday afternoon.

