Tattoo artist who had portfolio stolen worries thieves will use it to scam people

Gonzales said a tattoo artist’s portfolio shows customers what kinds of tattoos the artist can do. Now he fears that someone will try to pass his work off as their own.

“They're using them as their own, which is weird. I've actually seen them used as their own in other tattoo shops, but more than likely they're tattooing at home or something,” he said. “They'll put that online, ‘Hey I do this stuff right here, I'm only charging $50 an hour or whatever it is and then they'll get them to come in, they'll get deposits from them, they'll never talk to them again or sometimes they just do the tattoo.”