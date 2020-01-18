Tattoo artist who had portfolio stolen worries thieves will use it to scam people | KOB 4
Tattoo artist who had portfolio stolen worries thieves will use it to scam people

Updated: January 18, 2020 10:25 PM
Created: January 18, 2020 10:21 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— A local tattoo artist is warning people to be careful about who they get a tattoo from after two men stole his portfolio last week.

“She then went back over to the front desk and they literally just had it in their hand, walked with it real low, all the way, stopped and talked to her again before they left and then were gone. Just like that,” said tattoo artist Jesus Gonzales.

Gonzales said a tattoo artist’s portfolio shows customers what kinds of tattoos the artist can do. Now he fears that someone will try to pass his work off as their own.

“They're using them as their own, which is weird. I've actually seen them used as their own in other tattoo shops, but more than likely they're tattooing at home or something,” he said. “They'll put that online, ‘Hey I do this stuff right here, I'm only charging $50 an hour or whatever it is and then they'll get them to come in, they'll get deposits from them, they'll never talk to them again or sometimes they just do the tattoo.”

In order to not become a victim of a scam, Gonzales said people need to ask artist’s more questions.

“Be aware. Ask more questions. I do notice from a lot of customers that they don't ask too many questions about anything. Ask anything. “Are you licensed? Do you have drawings? Do you have paintings? Do you have line work? A flash portfolio? What do you do best?” Things like that,” he said.

Gonzales is hoping the men who stole his portfolio will return it. He said it cost $150 to replace.


