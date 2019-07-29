Save the date: Tax free weekend starts Friday
July 29, 2019 10:50 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - New Mexicans will be flooding the stores this weekend to take advantage of the state's Tax Free Holiday.
Starting Friday, Aug. 2 through Sunday, Aug. 4, the state will not collect gross receipts tax on a wide variety of items giving back-to-school shoppers a bit of a break.
“This is a great opportunity to get some shopping done while making your hard-earned dollars stretch a little further, especially if you’re getting kids ready to go back to school,” said New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Department Secretary Stephanie Schardin Clarke.
There are some restrictions on what qualifies for the tax holiday. Click here for a full list of items that will be tax-free this weekend.
